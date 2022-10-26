To the editor — Since his appointment, I have had the privilege of working with Commissioner LaDon Linde on two boards, the Greater Columbia Behavior Health ASO, and the Aging and Long-Term Care Council of Governments.
Commissioner Linde has been a conscientious and effective contributor, always well- spoken and knowledgeable. It has been a pleasure to serve with him and I appreciate the experience he brings to his position. I would highly recommend his re-election to the position of county commissioner and encourage the citizens of Yakima County to return him to office so that he may continue the excellent work he is doing with regard to these organizations specifically and Yakima County in general.
CHARLES AMEREIN
Columbia County commissioner, District 3
Waitsburg