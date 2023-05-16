It’ll take more than letters — what could you do?
To the editor — I just finished reading Isabel Wilkerson’s brilliant and eloquent book “Caste” — hard to read but necessary for the understanding of America’s past, present and possible future.
I was going to write that everyone who wants to know our history must read this book and then paused because not everyone wants to know and acknowledge our sometimes very cruel history. So I will rephrase and write that everyone needs to know the truth of our history in order to not repeat it, and then say what can I do to make life better for everyone?
Wilkerson writes about caste systems in three countries: India, Germany and America. In a caste system the dominant caste has to want to help others rise up in order for all people to thrive and democracy to flourish.
I can’t state it as well as Isabel Wilkerson does in her epilogue:
“We would see that, when others suffer, the collective human body is set back from the progression of our species,” she writes. “A world without caste would set everyone free.”
My first thought as I closed the pages of this monumental book was “What more can I do to make our world a better place besides writing letters to the editor?”
What can you do and do you care?
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima