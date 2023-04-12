To the editor — Homelessness in Yakima — I can I get a little help here? I'm homeless.
Been contacting these businesses that say they help house homeless people. For a year. Still, I'm homeless.
Then I read an article in your paper where some lady. Is saying that everyone is doing all they can to help us, but we just turn down the chance to not be homeless.
I mean c'mon. So don't blame the businesses that get millions of dollars a year to help homeless people — blame the homeless?
The thing is, I've seen a dozen such articles. And no one ever says, "Hey, that doesn't sound right."
These businesses are getting millions of dollars a year. then people in charge are blaming the homeless people for still being homeless. Somebody needs to say something. Maybe you can help. But I'm guessing that you will give the same answer I get when I ask for help to get off the streets and into a place to live: Sorry, can't help you.
STEVEN YORK
Yakima