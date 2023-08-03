No matter who they are, Israel’s enemies won’t win
To the editor — The recent comments about Israel being a “racist state” by House Progressive Caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal confirms the condition of her heart toward all people.
The border disputes between Israel and Palestinians have been going on for hundreds of years. Palestinian leaders have always wanted Israel to be “non-existent” and have no rights to their God-given territories.
And political influences by any nation to promote a “peaceful” solution for a two-state Palestine government will not succeed.
The land reclaimed by Israel in the 1967 war, including the Golan Heights, the West Bank (which includes Jerusalem and the Temple Mount) and Gaza Strip belong to Israel.
Both the United Nations and European Union are supporting Palestinian efforts to become a Palestinian state, but Israel will not compromise to international law.
According to biblical Scriptures, Father God and Lord Jesus Christ have given the “Promised Land” to the Jewish nation through Abraham and his descendents.
Any nation that tries to take land God and Lord Jesus Christ have given to their people will be crushed.
No plans devised by mankind will succeed apart from God and Lord Jesus Christ’s master plan.
JESSE TORRES
Yakima