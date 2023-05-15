To the editor — The paper had an article comparing health risks of loneliness and smoking.
Smoking may have decreased over the years, but loneliness has not. So if you have someone in your circle who lives alone, especially an older person, contact them!
In this day of instant communication, no one should feel so isolated.
You say you don't contact them because you have no "news." Lonely people crave contact, not information. And maybe he is grumpy or she whines — they still need the personal contact.
You never know how much a simple phone call brightens the day for a person who has no personal contact for days at a time.
It takes just a few minutes of your time, but it means the world to someone who feels like they have lost everyone and the world has forgotten them. A phone that never rings is just a reminder of how alone they feel. Call someone today!
J.J. BUTLER
Yakima