To the editor -- If Mr. Wayman is a whistleblower, did he give all the details on how he lost his job in Texas and came to Selah?
If he is a whistleblower, did Mr. Wayman describe how employees were driven out of Selah during his tenure?
If he is a whistleblower, did Mr. Wayman confess to targeting protesters by destroying their signs and having city employees go after chalk art that he didn’t agree with, causing a large monetary settlement for the city of Selah?
If he is a whistleblower, did Wayman describe how his former attorney is now the Selah city attorney and the conflict of interest there?
If he is a whistleblower, did Mr. Wayman confess to making a deal with the mayor to get over $80,000 in extra compensation that he would not get if there were official reasons for his firing?
If he is a whistleblower and there were reasons for his firing, does Mr. Wayman have to return the extra compensation he received?
Selah taxpayers need answers to these and other questions before we get soaked with another Wayman settlement.
STEVE McKENNA
Selah