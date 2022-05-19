To the editor — Ninety-three percent of the students Sunnyside School District serves are Hispanic. Since that is a fact, it makes sense that our next superintendent would and should be of the same background, culture and experience.

For the first time in our district’s history, we had three Latino candidates who had applied for the position. Two of them had a doctorate degree. The school board chose two top candidates. One was a Latino superintendent with experience and the other was non-Latino with no experience as a superintendent.

After the interviews, the clear choice was the guy with all the experience and doctoral credentials. He would be a great mentor to 93% of our students.

The school board was not unanimous in their choice. Two board members voted for the experienced Latino superintendent and three board members voted to hire the non-Latino candidate who had no superintendent experience and happens to work for the district already. Was the board really committed to hiring the most highly qualified superintendent?

Once again, the Sunnyside School Board shut down the need of the community. Those of you who care, please run for office. We need more Latino leaders in Sunnyside.

EVANGELINA AGUILAR

Sunnyside