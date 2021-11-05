To the editor -- COVID mandates gave Ecology and Gov. Inslee the bullying power to fire me, a 68-year-old woman with 15 years in state service.
My job duties are not public facing and I performed them very well remotely for months. Ecology approved a six-month medical exemption and a religious exemption. Both protect my current health. Both can be reassessed in six months. Ecology provided no accommodation and refused all options -- reassignment, sick leave, leave without pay and telework.
I was fired.
This has created extreme hardship on me and my family. I have no income, unemployment is unlikely to be approved, retirement benefits are way off in the future.
Ecology has 1,609 positions, accommodated 35 people and fired 18. Why was I fired? Am I too old? In a red county? A white female?
Next time you hear state agencies and the governor bragging about what they did for COVID, think about how they treated their employees. And watch to see if other employees, with any medical condition, will be fired too.
ANNE KNAPP
Yakima