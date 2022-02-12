To the editor -- The winter session for AAU is underway.
We have teams from as far away as Goldendale participating.
This session, once again, the Zillah team is being shown favoritism by always having their games in their home gym.
No travel ever, in addition to being able to bring in more money in concessions than any other program.
Parents were unable to get answers last session, but now the kids are asking how come one team is favored when all have to pay the same entry.
Can anyone explain?
MARIA JAMES
Toppenish