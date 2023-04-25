To the editor — Apparently, Clarence Thomas was bought and well paid for! Probably, during his entire tenure as a Supreme Court justice after he had only one year experience in the judiciary. In his famous painting of the “Cigar Boys” he’s surrounded by ultra-right wing “friends” who have him as a captive audience to hear their grievances and ambitions.
He claims they NEVER affected his decisions, just as he says the same about NEVER discussing politics with his ultra-right winged wife, who promoted the lie of a stolen election. He states he only failed to report his millions of dollars of travel and vacations because he was advised early in his career that it wasn’t necessary because the donors were just “friends.”
It's now quite obvious his opinions and decisions as a member of the highest court in the land might be tainted.
Thomas is known for his lack of questioning during oral arguments before the court, and it now looks like he simply does the work of his patrons while hiding any discernable sign of bias. It’s encouraging to know that he promises change in the future. (Really?)
“Friends in need, are friends indeed!” Quid pro quo!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima