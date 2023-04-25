Supreme Court Thomas Luxury Trips

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Thomas said Friday, April 7, that he was not required to disclose the many trips he and his wife took that were paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. The nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported Thursday that Thomas, who has been a justice for more than 31 years, has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips from Crow nearly every year.

To the editor — Apparently, Clarence Thomas was bought and well paid for! Probably, during his entire tenure as a Supreme Court justice after he had only one year experience in the judiciary. In his famous painting of the “Cigar Boys” he’s surrounded by ultra-right wing “friends” who have him as a captive audience to hear their grievances and ambitions.

He claims they NEVER affected his decisions, just as he says the same about NEVER discussing politics with his ultra-right winged wife, who promoted the lie of a stolen election. He states he only failed to report his millions of dollars of travel and vacations because he was advised early in his career that it wasn’t necessary because the donors were just “friends.”

It's now quite obvious his opinions and decisions as a member of the highest court in the land might be tainted.

Thomas is known for his lack of questioning during oral arguments before the court, and it now looks like he simply does the work of his patrons while hiding any discernable sign of bias. It’s encouraging to know that he promises change in the future. (Really?)

“Friends in need, are friends indeed!” Quid pro quo!

RON LIVINGSTON

Yakima