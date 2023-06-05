To the editor — It's of the utmost importance: Is President Biden on the take from foreign governments?
The going gets tough here because the media's job, very much including this newspaper, is to make the Democrats look good.
Sixty-three point seven percent of American voters thought Biden has been compromised by the Chinese, an April 2022 Trafalgar poll reported. What do you think? Consider just the spy balloon, the shutdown of the program dealing with Chinese intellectual theft and the absence of any retaliation for spreading COVID.
The congressional oversight committee headed by Rep. James Comer, relying on bank records, last month said the Biden family business over several years received over $10 million from schemes in Romania and China. Comer named nine Biden family members who got business payments.
FBI Director Wray has refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee to produce a document from a whistleblower alleging that Biden sold his office as vice president as part of a $5 million bribery scheme.
No one has refuted Peter Schweizer's findings, based on emails from Hunter's laptop, corporate records and legal filings, that the Chinese elite paid some $31 million to Hunter and the Bidens.
What was the Biden family selling?
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima