To the editor — KIMA TV recently aired a segment about the lack of water in a neighborhood off North 29th Avenue. What the story didn't disclose was the lack of water is happening in multiple neighborhoods and is a decade-long problem.
Homeowner complaints of little to no water to the irrigation district are mostly ignored. The board members of the irrigation district are aware of the numerous problems with lack of water and/or broken pipes, but claim there isn't any money to fix all the problems and to use house water instead.
Why should homeowners use house water when they have paid the irrigation district an annual assessment to provide irrigation water? Fruitvale Schanno needs to provide the service the homeowners paid for.
Homes affected by the lack of water have dried-up lawns and dead trees. Not only is this an eyesore and a depreciation of home value, it's a fire hazard.
Homeowners are tired of hearing the same excuses year after year, with no results. Fruitvale Schanno needs to be held accountable for their lack of respect and responsibility to the homeowners in their district.
D. DARNYL
Yakima