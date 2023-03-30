To the editor — This month marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War. This conflict has left hundreds of thousands of people killed, millions displaced, sporadic violence and severe illness from military pollution.
The anniversary is bitter because the war was a lie. The United States government lied about Saddam Hussein and the threat he posed. The establishment press openly endorsed these lies and pushed sadistic commentary that either condescended to Iraqis or demanded their genocide.
This anniversary is disgusting because nobody responsible for all this horror has been held accountable. Bush and his cronies got to retire comfortably and are viewed as "wise elder statesmen." All the pundits cheering for this imperialist war were promoted and offered lucrative positions. When any of these vile creatures are confronted, they will either dismiss the complaints or state the war was worth it because Iraqis have "cellphone coverage."
We must face this truth: In that war, the United States was the bad guy. We destroyed a country. Our leaders used imperialist condescension toward the Iraqis when they rebelled and we used the false patriotism of dead soldiers to silence dissent at home. We must never forgive those monsters who were at the helm during this.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima