To the editor -- When my vehicle was stolen last week, I hesitated, before calling the police. Straddling two worlds, black and white, has proven a precarious perch against the backdrop of law enforcement, racism and all that has transpired. I proceeded cautiously.
The officer who came to take my report, surprised me. Not because of how he acted, but how I felt. I stood close, as he sat taking the information. His patrol car warm -- cozy, even. Hearing his ballistics vest make that stiff muffled squeak against his shirt, I felt protected, not threatened. He was professional and kind. I looked at him and thought about my son. I thought of the corners we all take, in a battle that never ends.
While police reform is definitely overdue, this constant overcorrection, seems to land us nowhere. Even as California's Gov. Newsom signs the George Floyd Bill, my hope is unsure. Then the officer smiled. We shook hands. I smiled back, and thought of all the ways things get misconstrued on both sides.
The world we live in is so volatile. We need to feel protected. We need officers like him. We need to believe that everyone matters. How else can we move forward?
LISA HARMON
Yakima