To the editor -- Donald Trump led an insurrection based on lies, calling forth and inciting armed rioters to attack the Capitol, kill Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and overthrow a fair election. Trump’s a sore loser.
Republicans now pay homage to sedition. Officials who mouthed an oath to country and the Constitution are enthralled only to their personal beloved Mussolini, and quake in front of his base.
When Lincoln was assassinated, co-conspirators tried and failed to simultaneously kill the secretary of state, vice president and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.
Those directly involved were hung. Others were convicted for the "malicious, unlawful and traitorous" conspiracy. They also were hung or imprisoned for life with hard labor.
That’s what we should be doing with the insurrectionists from Jan. 6 and their leaders – Trump, his White House lapdog fascists, Donny Jr., sedition sympathizer congressional Republicans and senators.
Those who “strolled” through the Capitol and committed no overt aggression are morons, but traitors nevertheless. They should be imprisoned for life, because they willingly embraced the ravings of an unstable would-be dictator.
We are told to ”hear” insurrectionist deniers, to coddle them – let’s not bother. Just round them up, take their precious guns, lock them up for supporting armed insurrection or for being just too dumb.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah