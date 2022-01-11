To the editor -- In 1967, I went to work in the insurance industry. It has been very kind to me. But, there have been times over the years when my industry has tried to put in motion bad public policy. The latest effort is the resistance to Insurance Commissioner Mike Krieder's ruling banning the use of credit scores when calculating auto insurance premiums.
A person with a perfect driving record and a poor credit score often pays more than a person with a DUI with a good credit score. The argument is eliminating credit scoring will raise premiums for millions of policy holders. The fact is, drivers with perfect driving records should be deserving of the same low premiums. Banning credit scores will lower premiums for many excellent drivers.
The use of credit scores causes low-income families to pay more for their auto insurance. We can all agree redlining is bad public policy, yet the use of credit scores is in many ways redlining. Often making auto insurance unaffordable for many drivers causing all of us to pay more as there are more uninsured motorists. Commissioner Krieder has it right and we should let our legislators know.
DON HINMAN
Yakima