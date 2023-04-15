Inslee’s pill purchase raises questions, concerns
To the editor — In case you missed the front-page article on April 5, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered that the Department of Corrections pharmacy order 30,000 doses of an abortion pill, presumably with the consent of the director of the pharmacy and the legislators overseeing the Department of Corrections.
Regardless of what side of the abortion issue you are on, it would seem to me that this is a misuse of taxpayer funds that were otherwise committed for DOC-specific activity. What will the DOC do with this medication? Obviously, this medication will be used for purposes outside of the scope of the DOC.
And will medication for DOC inmates not be purchased?
Also of concern is that if the governor can redirect funds from within a department or to another department so easily, what would prevent him from taking similar action in the future that the taxpayer would not condone?
I do see that legislation has been proposed (Senate Bill 5768) to deal with this transaction, but it would seem that Gov. Inslee got the cart before the horse.
GARY TREECE
Yakima