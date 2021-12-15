To the editor -- Well Gov. Jay Inslee is dipping his hand into our pockets again, a penny tax on a empty grocery sack. I expect that from Inslee -- wonder what he is spending that on?
Maybe he could spend it on some new tents there in downtown Seattle, spruce it up a little. More than likely just going in to the general fund to spend on his liberal agenda.
I see where in 2022 Jay is going to have a study done on the Snake River dams again. I think this will be the third or fourth time, never gets the answer he wants, which is to take them out. Another 3 million of the state's money spent, and Sen. Patty Murray is going to join him this time.
Think about all the diesel fuel that will get burned hauling freight vs. the barges on the river. Sounds like a good idea for your global warming, Governor!
JOE SHELTON
Yakima