To the editor — Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are at it again. They successfully sued the Navy because there are too many fighter jets on Whidbey Island.
A few months back they successfully sued the Navy in order to ban Navy SEALS from training in Washington state parks. They said the SEALS were too scary to have wandering around at night among our citizens.
The Navy stated they need access to these areas because they provided the physical environment they could not find anywhere else in the country. That didn’t matter to Inslee or Ferguson.
Inslee and Ferguson need to stop catering to the extremists and start thinking about the defense of our country. If our top-tier naval pilots and SEALS can’t train in environments that replicate real-world combat areas, how are they going to be prepared to fight our country's enemies?
The world is not a safe place. Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson are making it worse by handcuffing our military. We’ve all seen what happens when you handcuff the cops ...
MATT STEADMAN
Selah