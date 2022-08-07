To the editor — The Inflation Reduction Act, a compromise between Democratic Sens. Charles Schumer and Joe Manchin, is a worthless piece of garbage.
We must remember the following facts. It is a $320 billion hacked limb from the original $3 trillion Build Back Better Bill. It only offers tax incentives and some money for green energy projects. It exaggerates America's car dependent transportation system — a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions.
The most insidious piece is the requirement that more pristine public land be opened for exploitation by the fossil fuel industry. If Chevron likes a climate change bill, it contains horrendous implications for us all.
What makes this legislation even more disgusting are the reactions by media outlets surrounding its reveal. The propagandists are trying to sell this act as "historic," "bold" and "hopeful."
Those are lies meant to obscure the entire system's complicity in destroying better legislation and slandering the activists pressuring the status quo as "extremists." They, the geriatric monstrosities controlling the Democrats and their slavish media outlets, are hoping that delayed action on a crisis to the point of desperation will cause us to be grateful for crumbs.
It's a sick joke that warrants a sustained hostile reaction.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima