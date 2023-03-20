To the editor — The comments opposing any airport expansion are spot on. Other than convenience for some, the risk outweighs the benefit. Citizens of Yakima better wake up because the City Council is not in your best interest. Want noise in the sky and lower property values along with increased air pollution?
• The expansion of an airport permanently alters and damages the rural nature of the area, period.
• Natural resources (water availability, tree canopy) as well as wildlife and habitat may be permanently damaged.
• Stormwater runoff and wastewater discharge will be significant, threatening water supply and introducing pollution concerns.
• Construction of large aviation facility will bring air and noise pollution, traffic, societal ills such as human trafficking, drug dealing and crime to a rural area that can least afford to mitigate it.
• Property values of homes surrounding the airport (West Valley) will be degraded due.
• The bill creating the CACC is too prescriptive with insufficient public notice and its makeup is too focused on aviation interests.
Traffic congestion will likely cause over a half-hour drive from West Valley to Costco!
MARK WELTZ
Yakima