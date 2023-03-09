FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, Oct. 30, 2019, in New York. Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp., acknowledged in a deposition that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he did not step in to stop them from promoting the claims. The documents unsealed Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems.