To the editor — Republicans would succeed more if they didn’t lie all the time. Just repeating lies doesn’t make you smart.
For those who only watch Fox, you probably don’t know that Fox is being sued for $1.6 BILLION by Dominion (maker of voting machines) for knowingly lying that Trump didn’t lose in 2020 and slander.
Tucker, Hennessy, Ingraham texted they knew Trump’s lies were untrue and crazy, and willfully ignored that information to keep viewership up. Fox is going to lose.
Fox wanted to dupe its MAGA viewers to keep ratings up, and it worked. Trumpers were (and are) duped. The question is whether MAGAs wanted to be duped so they could be justified in their outrage, or are just idiots.
There are no Republican programs, other than wanting to lock up women who want health care. And telling the entire country that Texas or Florida alone get to decide what the whole country can do about women’s rights and what, if any, personal rights you have left.
Right to travel, birth control? However, the right to shoot and kill with military weapons is fundamental, just to prove what “pro-life” means — kill anyone you disagree with. Children, shot dead. That’s pro-life?
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah