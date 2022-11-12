To the editor — Re: Magnus Fulton's Unleashed commentary, "The Stop Sign: In praise of our roadside friend."
I agree that stop signs are "special," in that they provide us an opportunity to learn cooperation and express ourselves, but Fulton should have instead focused on roundabouts.
Roundabouts are the very embodiment of an opportunity to merge with our neighbors and show off our personal style. In a "world that feels more divided than ever," roundabouts are clearly a better unifier than stop signs.
MIKE PREACHER
Yakima