To the editor — I picked up a copy of the YH-R for my wife as it was Mother’s Day.
I read the lead paragraph of your article proclaiming that all immigrants just want safety. While that may well be true, for every one of those safety seekers, there are 10-20 people being trafficked into the sex trade, indentured servitude and who knows how many are just looking for fee stuff and carrying fentanyl across the border that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.
The concept that all we are doing is letting in people that need asylum and safety is ridiculousness beyond my ability to describe. Reporting in this way is the height of disingenuousness. I used that laughable term as I know you hate the term lying; but it is lying.
It is as big a lie as saying the Rs want to default on the debt. There is a significant difference between not paying what is owed and not spending what is budgeted. That’s a story for another letter.
I do hope the Blethen family will pay for your Mandarin lessons so you can continue your disingenuousness well into the future.
DICK CAMP
Terrace Heights