To the editor — A district judge in Montana decided in favor of a youth-led assertion that the state was noncompliant by investing taxpayers' money in fossil fuel industries whose emissions harm public health. Appeals will be made — but a first step.
Providing for the health of its citizens is the duty of all elected bodies. All could begin by defunding the fossil fuel industry. The money collected by national, state, county and city bodies could be put into credit unions or lending institutions that do not lend to fossil fuel industries. With influx of money the credit unions could potentially lower interest rates, a win for all.
What if each of us put our savings into credit unions? if individuals with sufficient funds would buy hybrids and/or electric cars and have solar panels on their homes? What a contribution there would be to the health of the planet. Those with less income could plant trees.
Would banks and lenders to the fossil fuel industries feel the pain that the rest of the world is feeling as wildfires, floods and hurricanes ravage their land? Maybe then all might join together to say "enough" and say yes to wind, water and sun to save our planet.
PHIL DINDIA
Yakima