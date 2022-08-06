To the editor — The year is 2026. America’s prison gangs are no longer dominated by the Aryan Brotherhood, La Nuestra Familia or MS-13.
The most feared prison gang in America is run by a solitary figure known as The Don. He spends his days in the corner cell making long and rambling speeches about how he was robbed, wronged and defamed.
His protectors and enforcers are The SS Boys. Still wearing sunglasses, but no longer allowed to cavort with prostitutes or delete text messages. The SS Boys quickly learn how to intimidate the Aryans, Nuestras and MS-13s.
Isolating a member of one of those gangs in the shower room, they force him to sit and listen to The Don’s delusional lamentations into the wee hours of the morning, his stories echoing off the shower room’s tile walls.
Once released, the targeted gang member wanders the prison yard for days or weeks, bleeding from the ears, unable to speak of the torture he has experienced. Fear spreads.
Most Aryan, Neustra and MS-13 members go straight when released, recalling the unspeakable horrors awaiting if they return to the prison showers.
On the outside, the GOP campaigns on having achieved prison reform and scaring people straight.
JOE TUDOR
Yakima