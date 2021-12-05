To the editor -- Rep. Newhouse voted against the massive infrastructure bill, and is being seared, scorched and blistered for having done so. He is lucky we no longer tar and feather our elected representatives.
If you haven’t seen what can happen when government bloats the money supply without great increase of production, ask someone who was around 40 years ago why small businesses failed massively, people were unemployed, mortgage interest went to 21% and small farmers around here didn’t make it. Ask builders, Realtors, retail employees, restauranteurs, landlords and bankers.
Maybe the newspaper would do a piece on the good and the bad of this Washington gift-giving.
The goodies in the president’s bill are enticing, but inflations hits costs well ahead of wages catching up (that takes production) and so we shoot ourselves in the foot and have a long time without real investment capability, with high unemployment. We are better off to plug along than to sprint and stagger.
President Johnson tried guns n’ butter in the 1960s and now President Biden is spending on everything, all at once. It looks to me that 'tis better to follow Dan than to follow Patty, and the people that lead each of them.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima