To the editor -- Recently, I read an article about a young World War II Army Air Corps bombardier whose body had been identified and returned home after 80 years in an unmarked grave in Romania. His B-17 had been shot down and the crew lost.
This situation is sad, but at least if there is remaining family there can be final peace. My Uncle Scott Wilson was shot down in the first month of WWII. My grandmother died still thinking he might walk through the door one day.
Our society must remember the pain and suffering of these sacrifices so they will not be repeated. For that reason, knowledge of our history is important. Ignorance is not bliss. Lack of knowing and caring will cause further damage or destruction of individuals and nations.
Our history must not be changed to suit political purposes. Our veterans of all wars must be recognized and honored. I am privileged to have known veterans dating back to WWI. God bless them all. I will remember and so should you.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima