To the editor -- "As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool."
I did not say that, but Jeremiah 17:11 did. About 600 B.C.
Untold amounts of money are being made with the virus as reason or cause or whatever you choose.
If you are one of them, someday you will have to stand at judgment.
If you read this it's not too late, but the moment you die it will be too late.
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton