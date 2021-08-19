To the editor -- When I read your editorial titled "Health Board should focus on our health, not politics," I wondered why you didn’t better research the history of our health board during COVID.
You endorsed Amanda McKinney in the election in November. The majority of your listed rational in that endorsement came from one debate. There seemed to be little in-depth examination of the work her predecessor had completed working with different officials and health authorities. Commissioner Vicki Baker worked tirelessly reopening our economy and she concentrated on working with these groups and finding consensus. I am incredibly grateful for her service to our county.
KATHY PARRISH
Zillah