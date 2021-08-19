To the editor -- We’re living in a worsening climate crisis. Say something.
Have you looked outside or online? Fires. Droughts. Floods. July was the hottest month in the recorded history of this planet. The saddest part is that we, dear humans, are doing this to ourselves.
This isn’t opinion. The latest U.N. climate report, summarizing over 14,000 peer-reviewed research papers worldwide, makes the causes and impacts of this crisis clearer than ever. Human actions have “unequivocally” caused our planet to warm. Extreme heat and weather events will get worse.
The good news is that we can still control how bad this gets. What we need to do is clear: We need to urgently reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Such change requires transforming the energy system. It also requires political willpower.
You, dear human, can help move political wills. The reconciliation bill moving through Congress offers a rare chance for our legislators to do something about the climate crisis. Contact your congressional representative (Dan Newhouse -- 509-452-3243). Hold them accountable. If you care about having a livable and workable climate, if you want our Congress to do something bold and do something now, say so. It takes about three minutes.
CYRUS PHILBRICK
Naches