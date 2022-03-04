To the editor -- The unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with the aid of Belarus, is a shocking affront to international law.

The result is both a humanitarian and geopolitical disaster in the making. It is apparent that Ukraine desperately needs material assistance from America and other democracies.

America has not only a national security imperative but a moral imperative to continue to assist the Ukrainian people and their government. Western governments have the capability to provide material assistance — both for defense and humanitarian aid.

Americans can amplify their voices by expressing their support for aid to Ukraine to their elected representatives and by providing direct aid to organizations like the Red Cross. Now more than ever it is vital for Americans to stand with the Ukrainian people in a meaningful manner by advocating forcefully for continued aid to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom — we must stand beside them by being an arsenal for democracy and decency in face of brutal authoritarian aggression.

JEFFREY SCHAAP YOUNG

Yakima