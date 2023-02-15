To the editor — I was thrilled to learn that the Yakima City Council has awarded $2 million to the YWCA for a new domestic-violence emergency shelter, to be housed in the old St. Elizabeth School of Nursing building (YH-R of Feb. 8).
Where did that money come from?
The answer, of course, is the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, from which the city of Yakima received $26.2 million. Yakima County received $48 million. Last summer, I learned from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that the Yakima School District received north of $89.5 million and that the 14 other school districts in Yakima County received $132.7 million.
I mention these figures in the context of the news in the runup to Biden’s recent State-of-the-Union Address that something like 61% of the populace thought he hadn’t accomplished much so far. The figures I cite are from only one enactment during his administration.
Much more money has come or will come our way from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Chips and Science Act (perhaps), and the Inflation Reduction Act.
If your readers think Biden hasn’t done much for us, they should think again. Better yet, they should pay attention.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima