To the editor — The United States is in peril. So much depends on Americans willing to watch the Jan. 6 select committee’s public hearing beginning Thursday, June 9, on most of the major networks.

It is a puzzle that all networks don’t want to air this monumental hearing and subsequent hearings over the next few weeks. To ignore these hearings because they are not airing on your favorite channel seems short-sighted and might suggest close-mindedness. Results of exhaustive investigation and interviews over the course of many months will be presented related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. It is the hope that the citizens of our country will pay attention and realize how close we are to losing our democracy, and actions need to be in place to assure greed, thirst for power and corruption will not win out and we can be confident that future elections are fair and safe.

Our country’s democracy is too precious to lose. I am asking the question, “Do you care about the future of our United States?”

BETTY VAN RYDER

Yakima