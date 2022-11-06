To the editor — I urge you to support Nikki Torres for state senator in the 15th Legislative District. She has the elected and professional experience as well as the leadership skills to be our advocate in Olympia.
As senator, Nikki will be our voice on agricultural and water rights, school safety, affordable housing for all, job creation and lower taxes. She has been relentless in her support for full funding of our law enforcement officers and will work to remove the restrictions on their ability to protect us. She is a fierce defender of our dams and understands that they are the lifeblood of our region. We can count on her to fight any attempt to have these dams removed.
Nikki has strong Central Washington values and cares deeply about our future. Her election as state senator will be a huge win for all of us.
STATE SEN. CURTIS KING
Yakima