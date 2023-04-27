To the editor — Recent public disclosure of so-called "top secret" U.S. military data reminds me of the classic Mark Twain quote: "Three people can keep a secret ... if two of them are dead."
Sadly, the same thing that was true of the internet 30 years ago remains true. If you're hooked up to the internet, anything you type is on a billboard somewhere. With the world's best "security software" you can hide that billboard on very remote dirt roads, but if someone drives by, they are free to read it. In short, if it's available remotely on the internet, it is NOT secure.
Everybody seems to want speed of access, and the internet is a great tool, but if you truly want something to remain secret, don't ever send it online or make it available remotely, because it won't be a "secret" long term.
Hey, some judge subpoenas your computer, and it's all on billboards by the Interstate tomorrow. (e.g. Hunter Biden,s computer). Social media just loves that stuff.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima