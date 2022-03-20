To the editor -- This letter is intended for those you who drive motorized vehicles on public roadways.

Do you find that your safety is enhanced when you know what the vehicles around you are going to do? The turn signals on your vehicle are designed to communicate your intentions to everyone in your close proximity.

I know that turn signal operation is a difficult and tedious task, but look at it as your contribution to the common good.

Oh, and by the way: The blinker comes on before you brake for your turn, not after.

BILL SISSOM

Yakima