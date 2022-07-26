To the editor — Trump’s questionable Supreme Court appointees (following Republicans overthrowing Senate practice) overturned Roe. They lied during confirmation. They are political hacks, imposing their one religious view on everyone, ignoring precedent.
The Supreme Court has no dignity or legitimacy left. Armed thugs, including police, have attacked pro-abortion demonstrators, just to show their “pro-life beliefs” don’t apply to anyone after birth.
Justice Thomas listed other privacy cases that should be questioned: Obergefell — gay marriage; Griswold — married people being able to obtain contraception; and Lawrence — prohibiting sodomy laws (that’s not just gay sex, that’s any oral sex).
Cops coming into your bedroom. Hypocrite Justice Thomas left out Loving, because his wife Ginny (who worked to overthrow the 2020 election) is white.
Let’s overturn some others, since precedent be damned:
- Hobby Lobby — Corporations cannot have religious beliefs or any beliefs. A corporation doesn’t go to church. Toss it.
- Citizens United — Allowing unlimited political donations. Corporate money now corrupts results. Stupid on day one.
- Shelby — Struck down Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act requiring federal pre-clearance of voting restrictions imposed by racist states. The court said discrimination didn’t exist anymore. Wrong.
There’re more cases to overthrow. Free-for-all time.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah