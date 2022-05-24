To the editor — For the five Supreme Court justice, every Republican and a Democrat who seems to act more like a Republican than a Democrat might want give some thought on the following, as I understand it:

I’ve heard, not knowing whether it’s true or not, that by banning abortions it would be putting this country backward anywhere from 50-150 years, instead of moving forward. But anyway.

It would also affect every woman on the Supreme Court, politician and citizen in the USA with no exceptions. If the Supreme Court makes it official banning abortions, so much for equality. Showing more dictatorship, not to mention discriminating against women.

If the Supreme Court justices ban abortions I believe that I’ve come up with an excellent idea as an equalizer and/or an even playing field toward the men on the Supreme Court, judges, politicians and citizens who feel that there should be a ban on abortions, which is men having a vasectomy. It would be excellent karma for said men. It’s just that simple.

As the old saying goes, “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.”

MIKE HUNNEL

Yakima