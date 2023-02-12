To the editor — We have so many opportunities to listen to thoughtful minds through print materials and the media. The challenge is to separate fact and research from chaff and misinformation.
I listened to Chris Hayes’ interview with Ta-Nehisi Coates on Feb. 2. He is a journalist best known for his award-winning nonfiction book "Between the World and Me." It is a privilege to hear two intellectual and articulate people exchange ideas.
It is especially important for us to be informed during this time of uncertainty. One of the advantages of living in the United States of America is that we can read what we want and listen to many different voices. The wonderful blend of cultures gives us a rich environment for which I am grateful.
Using Coates’ words, what I gleaned from the interview is that “The goal of education isn’t to tell you the world is sunshine and rainbows, but for enlightenment and a deeper understanding of humanity.”
As a former teacher of ninth-graders, I can say my students didn’t want to be coddled, but rather, be challenged with provocative ideas so that they become critical thinkers and informed citizens who participate in the democratic process we presently have in America.
We can all learn from someone like Ta-Nehisi Coates.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima