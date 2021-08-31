I have taken the oath of office twice. Both times I held up my right hand and swore to uphold the constitutions of Washington and the United States, fully knowing I do not agree with all the laws of each.
However, there are ways and processes for addressing those laws.
The same holds true with my position of serving on the Boards of County Commissioners and the Yakima Heath District.
I may not agree with everything, but that does not give me the authority or right to use either as a method or platform to promote my own agendas that can jeopardize them by causing legal action to be taken against the boards as a whole or as individual members.
This has taken place numerous times and must stop.
If one wishes to champion their individual causes, do so outside the boards as an individual and do not involve the BOCC or YHD or its members.
While it may not be quick, convenient or of highly visible, it's better than using the BOCC or YHD as a venue to promote one’s own agenda.
The continual want to put each board in legal compromise is not acceptable.
As long as I am a member of each, I will take the necessary steps to avoid putting the boards in any compromising positions.
RON ANDERSON
Board of County Commissioners chair, Yakima Health District chair