To the editor — I had the sad duty to perform autopsies on a 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl on March 1 who were killed (even though fully seat-belted) in a collision with a car going over 100 mph the wrong way on Interstate 82.
Part of my unenviable job, sure, but children are supposed to come to my funeral (I'm 75), not have me officiate theirs. Sorry, but there's no way for me to "unsee" those kinds of needless deaths.
To discover that the cause of these deaths was clocked at 111 mph over an hour and 70 miles earlier but was not stopped because he was "only speeding" is one of those very sad "unintended consequences" moments. Children are still senselessly dead.
A car on an interstate highway at 111mph is a crime looking for a place to perform itself. Period.
We have got to take stupid car use more seriously. At least as seriously as stupid firearm use, or I'm just going to keep carving up children who shouldn't be dead.
"Protect and serve." Let the experienced professionals trained to do that perform their jobs, use their professional judgment on the scene, at the moment.
Like I'm allowed to do.
JEFFREY REYNOLDS
Yakima