To the editor -- It was interesting to read the recent opinion urging conversion from natural gas to electric heat to help with the environment.

Electric heat is great! But, the electricity must somehow be generated. Subject to check, it takes about the capacity of a full-sized coal, nuclear, or natural gas power plant to serve the power requirements of Yakima County. And that is before we all plug in our electric automobiles.

We are so fortunate to have our clean hydropower. At least until our dams are removed to help with the environment.

PHIL BIRD

Yakima



