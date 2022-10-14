To the editor — Carl Hurlburt’s guest editorial on Yakima’s penchant for missing the future because of foot-dragging was pitch perfect.
But Mr. Hurlburt sang too politely.
Yakima’s current political leaders and most vocal NIMBYDIOTS are not just dragging their feet. They are threatening Yakima’s survival.
Several water studies show the Yakima Basin must grapple with climate change. But some farmers and farm groups continue to advocate for more dams and irrigation. They also oppose converting marginal farmland to a water-conserving use like solar farms.
Make no mistake. Opposing more profitable uses for such land reeks of partisanship. Local politicians choose sticking their finger in the eye of “Inslee and De Dems” over saving our own future.
Yakima has a chance to get ahead of energy and water trends by becoming a net producer of renewable solar energy and pocketing tidy profits. Or we can crank open the water and fossil fuel taps and flush our future.
Only one of those choices is rational and beneficial.
Water and fossil fuel realities threaten serious changes to Yakima’s future.
They also offer an economic opportunity. We are uniquely positioned to pivot, help and profit. That’s a trifecta.
Let’s stop playing politics and start solar farming.
JOHN M. CAINES
Yakima