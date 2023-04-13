To the editor — Mr. Carl Hurlburt had a very good to-the-point letter Sunday.
He pointed out the silliness of talking about Amtrak for Yakima. But even crazier is the hubbub that we could have the new SeaTac. I know Carl, he is a Rip Van Winkle like me who has awoken to a new day where we make wish-upon-a-rainbow rules.
A.O.C. really kicked it off a few years back with her aspirational "New Green Deal.” Now there are no bounds.
We now can change weather patterns to suit us, not need fossil fuels, run everything by electricity and batteries and yes, even change our sex according to our fancy.
While we’re at it let’s adopt a new national anthem, John Lennon’s "Imagine." Catchy tune and nice words, too
TOM BRACEWELL
Yakima