To the editor -- Throughout the pandemic, groups of people like principals, teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and members of community organizations -- among others -- have worked tirelessly to feed kids. These hunger heroes continue to pivot seamlessly, adopting innovative solutions to get children food through school and community meals, and ensuring families have access to programs like SNAP and Pandemic EBT.
Washington state is lucky to have a broad network of hunger heroes. In Central Washington, school districts like Grandview and Richland operated meal delivery bus routes for much of the pandemic to ensure that even students in rural areas had access to meals. And, last summer, new organizations across the state stepped up for the first time to serve meals through the Summer Food Service Program, reaching more than 90,000 youths in our state during the summer months.
Meals and services only reach kids and families because of the dedicated and often unseen heroes who work day in and day out to provide for kids in every corner of the country. During this season of gratitude, we thank you. Because of you, more kids can reach their full potential.
KRISTEN DUNPHEY
No Kid Hungry Washington
SARA SEELMEYER
United Way of King County