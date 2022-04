To the editor -- Re: reader Whitmont's (YH-R of April 6) reply on "How did we become so hateful and cruel?"

He was correct on one point in that "this is the default state." Christ died on the cross for the redemption of mankind from their "default state." The rest of his letter points to man's futile attempts to save himself.

This world is on the downward spiral so well documented in biblical prophecy. The wise will seek the solution contained therein.

MARVIN COLLIER

Yakima