To the editor -- Reader Hahn (YH-R of April 4) laments, “How did we become so hateful and cruel?”

What she may not realize is that this is the default state; that becoming thoughtful, kind, considerate, civilized and mature is the result of development, guilt and shame, self-discipline and social feedback. Globally, we call this “maturity.” Any mother of boys will provide firsthand reporting.

It’s not that we’ve become hateful and cruel so much as that our collective inhibitions and restraints against that have been eroding.

One of the major drivers is technology, which provides so many conveniences that we become spoiled, expecting everything to please us, feeling entitled to it and becoming frustrated and blaming when it does not.

Another factor is the loss of shame, clearly visible in the political realm. This is reinforced by the social emphasis on (pseudo) “self-esteem” and the irresponsible belief that how I feel is caused by what you do and say, erasing the concept that the individual “I” bears the responsibility of managing his/her own response to the input from others.

Rather than wringing one’s hands over how we “became” this way, it would be wiser to ask, “How can we reinforce social and individual maturity?”

ANDREW D. WHITMONT, Ph.D

Yakima