To the editor -- With a tax hike for “affordable housing” on the docket for the Yakima City Council, I wanted to bring my perspective as someone who builds housing here in Yakima.
Everyone who buys a home pays sales tax on it and I pay sales tax on everything I buy to build that house, from footings to roofing and everything found between.
So, what will this tax do for affordable housing? It’s going to make it more expensive. The idea of raising taxes on housing to make housing more affordable is laughable and akin to insanity.
This should be a unanimous vote NO.
JARED JONES
Yakima