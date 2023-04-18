To the editor — I am concerned about Joe Brusic’s decision-making regarding the county coroner’s behavior.
If a person of color “accidentally” assaulted his wife during an argument and then fled the scene (after removing all the security cameras) in a county vehicle while intoxicated, then assaulted an off-duty deputy and then assaulted an on-duty deputy, followed by repeated threats to kill the deputies and resisting arrest, would there be criminal charges?
A person of color would likely have been shot under those same circumstances, in addition to being charged. How is this not an example of systemic racism and privilege? Please stop gaslighting the public about the decision not to hold the coroner accountable for his bad behavior.
The decision not to charge Jim Curtice is all about racism, privilege and power. If you think the administration of justice in Yakima is color-blind, look no further than how the Curtice matter was handled to see that isn’t so. Joe Brusic could have done the right thing here, but chose not to.
I have voted for Joe Brusic in the past, but after this gross abuse of power, I will not be able to do so again.
LYDIA HERNANDEZ
Yakima